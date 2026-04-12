Asha Bhosle: Immortal Melody of Generations

Corporate leaders joined forces with prominent music labels on Sunday to honor the late Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer whose death prompted an outpouring of tributes.

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani both took to social media to express their sorrow, highlighting her lasting impact on generations and recalling her iconic presence in Indian music.

Music labels such as Saregama and T-Series paid heartfelt respects, acknowledging Bhosle as a voice that defined eras while industry stalwarts like Harsh Goenka and Naveen Jindal offered condolences, underscoring her unparalleled contribution to India's cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)