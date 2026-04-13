Asha Bhosle: The Culinary Maestro Behind the Music Legend

Asha Bhosle, the iconic playback singer whose voice graced thousands of songs, harbored a profound love for cooking, a detail chronicled in her biography 'Asha Bhosle: A Life in Music' by Ramya Sarma. Her culinary talent was not just a hobby but a significant aspect of her life, often serving as a comforting refuge.

The biography delves into how cooking was a form of stress relief for Bhosle, much like music. It recounts anecdotes of her hosting film personalities and cooking traditional dishes for them, such as paya curry and biryani, which garnered a devoted following among her friends and family.

Cooking also played a unifying role in Bhosle's personal life, especially in her relationship with her late husband R D Burman. The couple, both adept in the kitchen, engaged in friendly culinary contests at home. Even amidst personal grief, such as her daughter Varsha's passing, Bhosle found solace in her kitchen, blending flavors and emotions.