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A Nation Mourns: Farewell to Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer whose expansive career spanned seven decades, passed away at 92. She was honored with a state funeral attended by celebrities and political figures, reflecting her immense impact on Indian culture. Her passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of many admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:47 IST
A Nation Mourns: Farewell to Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose illustrious career captivated fans for over seven decades, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92 years old.

A stream of celebrities, including veteran actor Asha Parekh and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, visited her Mumbai residence on Monday morning to pay their respects. Many mourners arrived with folded hands and tearful eyes, underscoring the void left by her passing.

Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were placed in her Lower Parel residence lobby, as prominent figures like Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha paid homage. The funeral is set to take place at Shivaji Park in Dadar with full state honors at 4 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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