Lucy Liu Teases 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': A Star-Studded Mystery
Lucy Liu offers a glimpse into her mysterious role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', joining a star-studded cast. The sequel sees returning icons navigating the changing landscape of fashion publishing. Liu promises a blend of glamour and growth, as it debuts on May 1.
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Lucy Liu has revealed intriguing hints about her role in the eagerly awaited sequel, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. According to People, Liu describes her part as a 'mystery' and expresses enthusiasm about working with a renowned cast.
The sequel, featuring original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, promises a fresh narrative centered on the challenges of traditional magazine publishing. It will illustrate Miranda Priestly's journey as portrayed by Meryl Streep, in a world that's shifting towards luxury sector dominance, now personified by Emily Blunt's character.
Liu describes the film as 'highly entertaining', ensuring fans of the original movie a delightful mixture of allure and character evolution. Co-starring alongside movie legends Streep and Hathaway proved to be particularly memorable for Liu. This highly anticipated film is set to premiere on May 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)