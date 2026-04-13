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Zakir Husain Delhi College: Celebrating a Century of Academic Excellence

Zakir Husain Delhi College celebrated 100 years of affiliation with the University of Delhi with a Centenary Alumni Meet and Cultural Evening. The event, led by Principal Prof. Narendra Singh and Convener Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, honored alumni contributions and featured cultural performances, highlighting the college's rich legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:26 IST
Zakir Husain Delhi College: Celebrating a Century of Academic Excellence
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  • United States

Zakir Husain Delhi College marked its centenary of affiliation with the University of Delhi by hosting a Special Centenary Alumni Meet and Cultural Evening. The event took place at the college auditorium on April 11, led by Principal Prof. Narendra Singh and Convener Prof. Sanjeev Kumar.

The program began with the University Kul Geet, setting the tone for an evening celebrating the college's legacy. Distinguished alumni were honored in a ceremony, and cultural performances, including Mohiniattam and musical recitals, added artistic flair to the event.

Known for its historical significance, the college has shaped many notable figures. This event underscored its tradition of excellence and public service. Media coverage widely highlighted the celebration, reinforcing the college's enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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