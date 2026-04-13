Bhubaneswar Celebrates 78th Capital Foundation Day with Grandeur

Bhubaneswar celebrated its 78th Capital Foundation Day with significant fanfare as Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their greetings to the people. Both highlighted Bhubaneswar's remarkable journey, blending its rich heritage with modern advancements.

The leaders praised the city, known as the Temple City, for establishing its presence globally as a hub for education, IT, and sports. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also lauded Bhubaneswar's development and urged citizens to contribute to its continued growth.

Celebratory events, including a parade and a photo exhibition, were organized to mark the foundation day. The city's landmarks and streets were adorned with decorative lights, reflecting the city's vibrant cultural ethos and commitment to progress.