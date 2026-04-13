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Scarlett Johansson on Shifting Roles for Women in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson discusses how Hollywood has evolved for female actors, noting that opportunities for empowering roles have increased compared to her early career, when women were often limited to hypersexualized archetypes. She shared these insights on CBS Sunday Morning, reflecting on her experiences in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:31 IST
Scarlett Johansson on Shifting Roles for Women in Hollywood
Actor
  • Country:
  • United States

Scarlett Johansson, widely recognized for her roles in ''Black Widow'' and ''Lost in Translation'', has described the significant changes within Hollywood for young female actors. Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Johansson highlighted that opportunities for women have expanded, moving beyond the restrictive and appearance-focused roles of the past.

In her early career, Johansson noted the prevalence of pigeonholing female actors into limited archetypes such as the ''other woman'' or the ''bombshell''. The focus was often on appearance rather than talent, resulting in a narrower scope of roles available to women.

Reflecting on her journey, Johansson emphasized how the industry has progressed, now offering more empowering roles for women of all ages. As a testament to her success, Johansson made waves with her performance in Sofia Coppola's ''Lost in Translation'', earning multiple award nominations.

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