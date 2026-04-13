Sikh Heritage Enriches Baisakhi Celebrations in Haryana

The Baisakhi Mahotsav 2026 in Haryana took center stage as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini detailed the alignment of Sikh principles with the state's development strategy. Addressing the event organized by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department, Saini reiterated India's march towards a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini articulated the importance of incorporating teachings from Sikh Gurus such as unity, service, and equality into daily life to foster an inclusive society. He emphasized the dual objective of maintaining cultural roots while propelling development, highlighting the historical foundation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 and its contemporary significance.

The Chief Minister also unveiled projects aimed at celebrating Sikh heritage, including a museum dedicated to Sikh history in Kurukshetra and renaming various institutions after Guru Tegh Bahadur. These initiatives are accompanied by programs like the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, reinforcing the state's dedication to the Sikh community and its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)