Left Menu

End of Bloom: Closure of Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Kashmir

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir, a key spring tourist attraction, is set to close after an early bloom season. Opened early in March due to warm weather, the garden was reopened following security audits after being closed post-2013 Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:33 IST
End of Bloom: Closure of Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, a prominent springtime tourist draw in Kashmir, will be closing its gates as the tulip bloom season reaches its end, an official announced on Monday.

Located along Dal Lake, the closure decision, effective Thursday, came after an expert recommendation. This seasonal garden was initially opened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 16 due to unexpectedly warm weather prompting early blooms.

Notably, the garden was among 44 sites shut down last year following the Pahalgam attack. This year's reopening followed a thorough security review. Established in 2008 by Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the garden now boasts over 70 tulip varieties, enhanced by intensified bulb density for a visually richer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Census-2027: Empowering Families Through Self-Enumeration

Odisha's Census-2027: Empowering Families Through Self-Enumeration

 India
2
BJP Amplifies Women's Voices in Push for Landmark Nari Shakti Bill

BJP Amplifies Women's Voices in Push for Landmark Nari Shakti Bill

 India
3
Preventable Tragedy: The Missed Signals Leading to a Heinous Attack

Preventable Tragedy: The Missed Signals Leading to a Heinous Attack

 United Kingdom
4
CBI Apprehends Notorious Criminal in Connection with Kolkata Abduction Case

CBI Apprehends Notorious Criminal in Connection with Kolkata Abduction Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026