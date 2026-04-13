End of Bloom: Closure of Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Kashmir

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, a prominent springtime tourist draw in Kashmir, will be closing its gates as the tulip bloom season reaches its end, an official announced on Monday.

Located along Dal Lake, the closure decision, effective Thursday, came after an expert recommendation. This seasonal garden was initially opened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 16 due to unexpectedly warm weather prompting early blooms.

Notably, the garden was among 44 sites shut down last year following the Pahalgam attack. This year's reopening followed a thorough security review. Established in 2008 by Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, the garden now boasts over 70 tulip varieties, enhanced by intensified bulb density for a visually richer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)