Honoring Dr. B R Ambedkar: Architect of Equality and Justice

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, urging citizens to follow his ideals for a just and progressive India.

Dr. Ambedkar, known for his profound contributions as a jurist and economist, was a lifelong advocate for an egalitarian society. His efforts significantly uplifted the marginalized sections of society and strengthened India's democratic framework.

The President highlighted Ambedkar's commitment to women's education and rights, emphasizing his enduring influence on future generations in fostering social equality. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr. Ambedkar emerged as a formidable voice for the marginalized during the freedom movement and pioneered several social reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)