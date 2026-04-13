Babasaheb: A Legacy of Social Justice

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's transformation into 'Babasaheb' is a defining moment in India's fight for social equality. First bestowed by his biographer C B Khairmoday, the moniker encapsulates Ambedkar's significant impact on the nation's marginalized communities.

In 1927, Ambedkar, already a prominent advocate for 'untouchables', demonstrated his dynamic leadership during the Mahad Satyagraha. This event was not just a fight for access to a public water tank but a broader challenge to the entrenched caste system, drawing significant attention and inspiring a movement.

Ambedkar's speeches at Mahad, invoking the spirit of the French Revolution, highlighted the struggle against deep social oppression. By renaming him Babasaheb, Khairmoday acknowledged more than just respect, signaling hope and unity for the people. Today, as his legacy remains strong, Babasaheb stands as a symbol of justice and resilience on his 136th birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)