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Echoes of Jallianwala: Honoring Sacrifice and Resilience

Civil society members and lawyers in Lahore paid tribute to the victims of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The event, held on the 107th anniversary of the massacre, reflected on the impact the incident had on the freedom movement and emphasized the continued significance of standing against oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:17 IST
Echoes of Jallianwala: Honoring Sacrifice and Resilience
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  • Pakistan

In Lahore, a solemn tribute was paid by civil society members and lawyers on Monday to commemorate the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims. Held at the Lahore High Court, the event marked the 107th anniversary of the tragic incident that saw peaceful protesters gunned down by British forces in Amritsar, India.

On April 13, 1919, peacefully gathered individuals protesting the oppressive Rowlatt Act were brutally killed, an act remembered for igniting the fervor of the freedom movement across the subcontinent. The homage observed included the lighting of candles, symbolizing a rekindling of their spirit for justice.

Imtiaz Rashid Quresh, head of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, termed the massacre a 'dark chapter' but highlighted that the victims' sacrifices remain a beacon for future generations. Raja Zulqarnain of the same foundation urged the gathering to re-commit to opposing any form of tyranny and continuing the martyrs' mission.

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