Left Menu

Inauguration of Chitale's Ranje Vision Park: A New Era for Indian Savouries

On April 16, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate a state-of-the-art production facility, Ranje Vision Park, established by Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale near Pune. This new facility, compliant with global standards, aims to boost the production of Indian sweets and snacks, targeting both national and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:55 IST
Inauguration of Chitale's Ranje Vision Park: A New Era for Indian Savouries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to inaugurate Ranje Vision Park, a cutting-edge production facility, in Bhor Taluka near Pune on April 16. The park, developed by Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, the makers of popular snack Bakarwadi, promises to enhance the production of Indian sweets and savouries.

The modern facility has been equipped according to rigorous global food safety standards, including FSSC 22000 and US FDA certifications. It spans 25 acres and is designed to meet the demand for Chitale's products both in India and abroad, producing 40 tons of sweets and savouries daily.

With a Rs 250 crore investment, the park features viewing galleries where customers can observe the automated production process. The company plans to expand its presence significantly with this new facility, increasing touchpoints across India to 5 lakhs within three years.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

High-Stakes Drama: ED's Coal Scam Investigation Intensifies Before Polls

 India
2
Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

Labor Strike Success: JBS Workers Secure Historic Deal

 Global
3
Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Rajkot

Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Raj...

 India
4
Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026