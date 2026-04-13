Inauguration of Chitale's Ranje Vision Park: A New Era for Indian Savouries

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to inaugurate Ranje Vision Park, a cutting-edge production facility, in Bhor Taluka near Pune on April 16. The park, developed by Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, the makers of popular snack Bakarwadi, promises to enhance the production of Indian sweets and savouries.

The modern facility has been equipped according to rigorous global food safety standards, including FSSC 22000 and US FDA certifications. It spans 25 acres and is designed to meet the demand for Chitale's products both in India and abroad, producing 40 tons of sweets and savouries daily.

With a Rs 250 crore investment, the park features viewing galleries where customers can observe the automated production process. The company plans to expand its presence significantly with this new facility, increasing touchpoints across India to 5 lakhs within three years.