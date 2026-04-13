Britney Spears' Path to Recovery: A New Chapter Begins

Pop sensation Britney Spears voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, following her arrest for suspected driving under the influence last month, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol reported Spears' arrest in Ventura County, where she was stopped driving a black BMW erratically at high speed. Officers believed she was impaired by a mix of alcohol and drugs, and she underwent field sobriety tests.

Spears, once among the biggest global pop stars, has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny and legal challenges. She regained control over her personal life in 2021 after a lengthy conservatorship battle. Spears is scheduled for a court appearance on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)