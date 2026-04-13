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Britney Spears' Path to Recovery: A New Chapter Begins

Pop icon Britney Spears checked into rehab after being arrested for suspected DUI. Known for her rise to fame in the late 1990s, Spears has faced media scrutiny over personal challenges, including a conservatorship that ended in 2021. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:05 IST
Britney Spears' Path to Recovery: A New Chapter Begins
Britney Spears

Pop sensation Britney Spears voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, following her arrest for suspected driving under the influence last month, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol reported Spears' arrest in Ventura County, where she was stopped driving a black BMW erratically at high speed. Officers believed she was impaired by a mix of alcohol and drugs, and she underwent field sobriety tests.

Spears, once among the biggest global pop stars, has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny and legal challenges. She regained control over her personal life in 2021 after a lengthy conservatorship battle. Spears is scheduled for a court appearance on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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