Pope Leo XIV has drawn the public eye with his recent criticism of threats to Iranian civilization and subsequent clash with US President Donald Trump. With Trump accusing the Pope of being politically naive, the interaction only served to underline Leo's commitment to moral discourse over political maneuvering.

Since ascending to the papacy in May 2025, Leo XIV has consistently urged against warfare and violence, emphasizing the moral cost of conflict above political strategy. He calls for ceasefires and humanitarian interventions, standing firm on his belief that God's guidance should not be exploited for geopolitical gains.

The Pope's approach extends beyond warfare. His moral reasoning also influences debates on migration and technology, challenging power structures while advocating for human dignity. Leo's upbringing in Chicago and experience in Peru have fueled his belief in accountable power, distinct from worldly authority.