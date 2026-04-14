Sussexes in Australia: A Privately Funded Tour with a Purpose

Prince Harry and Meghan, famously known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have touched down in Melbourne this week, marking their first visit to Australia since 2018's official royal tour.

The pair, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, aim to focus on amplifying organizations that drive real impact while addressing commercial interests to cover the costs of the trip. Critics, however, argue that additional security expenses and paid events overshadow the purpose of their visit.

During their low-profile trip, excluding children Archie and Lilibet, they are set to engage with various community projects and events, including the Invictus Australia sailing event, underlining their commitment to public service and philanthropy.