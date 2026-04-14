Ladakh Launches Trans-Himalayan Urban Forestry Initiative

Ladakh has embarked on a pioneering trans-Himalayan urban forestry and food forest initiative, marking a significant step towards ecological sustainability and enhanced green coverage in the region. The project, launched by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, focuses on addressing the unique environmental challenges faced by Ladakh, a cold desert with less than one percent of green cover.

Speaking at the event in the Khandiyal area of Drass, Saxena emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in boosting greenery. He implored citizens to view tree planting as a joint responsibility, akin to raising a child. The initiative involves planting species such as willow, apricot, poplar, and robinia.

Terming the Khandiyal project as a forward-thinking model for sustainable development, Saxena stated that it integrates ecological balance with community participation. This initiative is expected to act as a 'green lung' for Ladakh, promoting carbon neutrality and soil health while conserving water and enhancing local food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)