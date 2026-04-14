2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Unveiled: A Diverse Celebration of Music Legends

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has revealed its inductees for 2026, highlighting a diverse array of music legends. Among the celebrated artists are 1990s Britpop icons Oasis, the American hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, and Phil Collins, now honored as a solo performer 16 years after his induction with Genesis.

This year's inductees showcase a range of music genres, recognizing British heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden, soul singers Luther Vandross and Sade, punk-rocker Billy Idol, and post-punk band Joy Division, which evolved into New Order. The foundation acknowledges artists who shaped the industry through originality, impact, and influence.

The 'Early Influence' category features Cuban singer Celia Cruz, Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, rappers Queen Latifah and MC Lyte, and innovator Gram Parsons. In the 'Musical Excellence' category, songwriter Linda Creed and producers Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin receive recognition. The deceased TV host Ed Sullivan will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his significant impact on rock and roll's creative development. The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC and Disney+ in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)