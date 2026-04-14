Dark Comedy 'Little One' Poised to Captivate with Family Drama

Zach Cregger and Roy Lee are joining forces once more for the new film 'Little One', a dark comedy that marks the directorial debut of Alex Kavutskiy. The story focuses on the upheaval within a seemingly perfect family, prompted by a child's abrupt change in behavior.

Based on a script penned by Kavutskiy, the film is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles this June. With casting currently underway, 'Little One' is generating considerable interest in the industry, especially following the success of the producers' previous collaboration, 'Weapons'.

Apart from 'Little One', Cregger and Lee are also engrossed in several other high-profile projects. These include a new installment of 'Resident Evil', a Netflix adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko's graphic novel 'Torso', and a prequel to 'Weapons'.

(With inputs from agencies.)