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Dark Comedy 'Little One' Poised to Captivate with Family Drama

Zach Cregger and Roy Lee team up again for 'Little One', a dark comedy directed by Alex Kavutskiy. The film, set for Los Angeles, delves into a family's turmoil stemming from a child's behavioral shift. Production is slated for June, alongside other projects like 'Resident Evil' and 'Torso'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST
Dark Comedy 'Little One' Poised to Captivate with Family Drama
  • Country:
  • United States

Zach Cregger and Roy Lee are joining forces once more for the new film 'Little One', a dark comedy that marks the directorial debut of Alex Kavutskiy. The story focuses on the upheaval within a seemingly perfect family, prompted by a child's abrupt change in behavior.

Based on a script penned by Kavutskiy, the film is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles this June. With casting currently underway, 'Little One' is generating considerable interest in the industry, especially following the success of the producers' previous collaboration, 'Weapons'.

Apart from 'Little One', Cregger and Lee are also engrossed in several other high-profile projects. These include a new installment of 'Resident Evil', a Netflix adaptation of Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko's graphic novel 'Torso', and a prequel to 'Weapons'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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