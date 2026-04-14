Demise of Patna's Iconic 'Ekta Bhawan' - A Loss to Brutalist Heritage

The 'Ekta Bhawan', an architectural standout in Patna known for its brutalist style, has been demolished to make space for the new 'Patna Haat'. This decision by the Bihar government has triggered dismay among conservationists and local residents who saw the building as an important modern landmark.

Laid in 1986, the building's design drew intrigue and fascination due to its sharp geometric features. Yet, for decades, it remained incomplete inside, becoming a familiar part of Patna's skyline until its recent destruction. Criticism centers on its loss as a significant example of post-independence architecture quickly vanishing in urban India.

Architectural experts criticize the demolition as hasty and unsustainable, arguing for adaptive reuse rather than erasure. The state's decision reflects a broader trend of contemporary urban planning, which often disregards architectural heritage in favor of new projects focused more on functional spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)