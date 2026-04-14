Global Push for Social Media Restrictions Gathers Momentum

The Varkey Foundation, an education charity based in the UK, released a report indicating strong support from Indian parents for a social media ban for under-16s. This ban receives 75% backing in India, positioning the country just behind Malaysia's 77% in a global survey.

The survey, conducted by the research agency We Are Family, interviewed over 6,000 parents, their children aged between nine and 18, 3,000 grandparents, and 3,000 Gen Z participants. It aimed to assess perspectives on social media restrictions worldwide. The findings reveal considerable global variances in support levels, with Malaysia, India, and France leading, while Japan, Nigeria, and the US showed lesser enthusiasm.

This report highlights the widening gap between generations on the topic, as demonstrated by Australia's significant 34-point difference between parents and their offspring. The Varkey Foundation aims to foster broader discussions on technology's influence over family dynamics and youth values, as emphasized by its founder, Sunny Varkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)