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Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026: A Celebration of Social Harmony and Constitutional Values

The 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026' celebrated B R Ambedkar's 136th birth anniversary with cultural events at India Gate. The festival highlighted constitutional values and social harmony, with dignitaries paying tribute to Ambedkar. The event included a 'Constitution Mela' and discussions on equality, justice, and fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:52 IST
Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026: A Celebration of Social Harmony and Constitutional Values
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026', a five-day festival celebrating the 136th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, concluded successfully at the India Gate lawns along the Kartavya Path.

The event witnessed a large turnout, engaging the public with cultural programs centered on themes of constitutional values and social harmony. Attendees included students, youth, and dignitaries like BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Highlights included a 'Constitution Mela' that educated visitors on the making of the Constitution and Ambedkar's role. Cultural showcases like street plays, qawwali, and folk performances promoted messages of social justice and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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