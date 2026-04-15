Dan Stevens Joins 'Dexter: Resurrection 2': A Star-Studded Cast Expands

Actor Dan Stevens is the latest addition to the cast of the highly anticipated series, 'Dexter: Resurrection 2'. The series, created by Clyde Phillips, continues the dramatic narrative of Dexter Morgan, portrayed by Michael C. Hall, as he recovers from a ten-week coma in New York City, searching for his son, Harrison.

In the new season, Dexter is pursued by Angel Batista, who suspects him of being the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher. Stevens will take on the role of the Five Borough Killer, Owen Stark, becoming the second significant antagonist of the season, according to Deadline.

The first season saw a diverse cast including Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez, with guest appearances by renowned actors such as Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter. Plot details for the upcoming season remain tightly under wraps, adding to the series' allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)