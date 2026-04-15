Auraska Ventures Embarks on Rs 500-Crore Cultural Economy Fund

Auraska Ventures has announced its ambitious plan to launch a Rs 500-crore alternative investment fund targeting the burgeoning cultural economy sectors such as sports, media, and entertainment.

The fund seeks SEBI approval, with deployments set to commence immediately post-approval, as emphasized by CEO Vishal Mahajan. It will channel investments into consumer brands endorsed by celebrities and platforms driven by intellectual property.

Mahajan indicates a particular focus on sports, investing significantly in new sports leagues. Aiming for an internal rate of return over 25%, the fund's strategy includes equity and high-yield debt, with plans for additional fund offerings to further boost investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)