Design Alphabet: Transforming Architecture With a Global Vision

In a bold shift, Adrianse has rebranded as Design Alphabet, signaling a strategic focus on integrating architecture at the core of its offerings. The evolution highlights the studio's global ambitions and multidisciplinary approach, catering to sectors like commercial, healthcare, and education.

Udaya Shankar, Principal, expressed that the transition brings clarity and elevates their capacity to tackle larger projects with innovative solutions. It's a commitment to maintaining design integrity and emotional impact in spaces worldwide.

The new identity represents design as an essential language, using light to articulate form and function. Design Alphabet asserts its role in shaping the discourse on evolving design principles, aiming for a seamless blend of creativity and purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)