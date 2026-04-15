Celebrating India's Future Storytellers: The National Young Authors Awards & Exhibition Highlights

The National Young Authors Awards & Exhibition Ceremony 2025-26 was a grand celebration of India's emerging literary talent. Hosted by BriBooks in partnership with EducationWorld, the event took place on March 28, 2026, in New Delhi, marking the end of the National Young Authors' Fair and the Summer Book Writing Festival.

Distinguished leaders such as Hon'ble Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr. Deepa Malik graced the occasion, emphasizing the value of youth in literature. Schools were lauded for fostering literary excellence, with the Army Welfare Education Society winning the Best School Chain Award.

Young authors were recognized for their narrative skills, with Abhiram Sai Chimmili awarded India's No. 1 Jury Award Winner. A series of discussions highlighted the transformative power of storytelling, underscoring BriBooks' commitment to nurturing young storytellers across the globe.