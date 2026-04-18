Ginny Weds Sunny 2: A Refreshing Take on Bollywood Masala
Actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr return with 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2', a family-centric romantic-comedy sequel to the 2020 hit. Directed by Prasshant Jha, this film offers a full spectrum of commercial cinema, featuring romance, comedy, and drama, ready to win hearts in theatres on April 24.
- Country:
- India
In a cinematic landscape dominated by action films, actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are directing attention towards the family-friendly romantic-comedy sequel, 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2'. This eagerly awaited film, written and directed by Prasshant Jha, promises to strike a chord with family viewers.
Tiwary, known for his diverse acting range, emphasized the power of audience choices and their impact on cinema trends. He urges audiences to support films like 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' to encourage more such productions.
Following her role in '12th Fail', Shankr found 'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' compelling for its heartfelt narrative. The film, featuring a newlywed couple dealing with familial deceit, showcases romance, humor, and drama, pushing Shankr beyond her comfort zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)