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Exploring Thane's Multicultural Heritage: A Journey Through Time

To celebrate World Heritage Day, the Thane district administration organized a heritage walk through the city. Starting at Kopineshwar Temple, participants explored significant sites, including Masunda Lake and St. John the Baptist Church, highlighting Thane's rich cultural tapestry and raising awareness of its historical importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:16 IST
Exploring Thane's Multicultural Heritage: A Journey Through Time
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The Thane district administration hosted a captivating heritage walk on Saturday to commemorate World Heritage Day, leading participants through the city's historical and cultural gems.

The journey set out from the renowned ancient Kopineshwar Temple, following a path that encompassed Masunda Lake, the storied St. John the Baptist Church, the Parsi Synagogue, a Jain Temple, and the Muslim Dharmaya Samajika Bhavan. This immersive experience concluded at the iconic Town Hall, according to an official statement.

Named 'Multicultural Thane' heritage walk, this event celebrated the harmonious blend of history and culture, assisting in the recognition and appreciation of the architectural wonders that have sculpted the district over many centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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