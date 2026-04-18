Exploring Thane's Multicultural Heritage: A Journey Through Time

The Thane district administration hosted a captivating heritage walk on Saturday to commemorate World Heritage Day, leading participants through the city's historical and cultural gems.

The journey set out from the renowned ancient Kopineshwar Temple, following a path that encompassed Masunda Lake, the storied St. John the Baptist Church, the Parsi Synagogue, a Jain Temple, and the Muslim Dharmaya Samajika Bhavan. This immersive experience concluded at the iconic Town Hall, according to an official statement.

Named 'Multicultural Thane' heritage walk, this event celebrated the harmonious blend of history and culture, assisting in the recognition and appreciation of the architectural wonders that have sculpted the district over many centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)