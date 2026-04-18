Left Menu

'Bhooth Bangla' Haunts Box Office with Blockbuster Debut

The film 'Bhooth Bangla', starring Akshay Kumar, grossed Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day at domestic box offices. Directed by Priyadarshan and presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie gathers popular actors including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, marking another successful collaboration for Kumar and Priyadarshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:23 IST
'Bhooth Bangla' Haunts Box Office with Blockbuster Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Bhooth Bangla', featuring Akshay Kumar, made a significant splash at the domestic box office with a Rs 21.60 crore collection on its opening day. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film premiered in theatres on Friday.

The movie boasts an impressive cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Kumar alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 15 years, following past hits like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. 'Bhooth Bangla' continues to entertain audiences as Akshay Kumar eyes his upcoming project, 'Haiwaan', also directed by Priyadarshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Women's Reservation Bill's Defeat Sparks Political Showdown

Women's Reservation Bill's Defeat Sparks Political Showdown

 India
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The IPL Prodigy to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The IPL Prodigy to Watch

 India
3
High-Stakes Sarpanch Showdown in Beed District

High-Stakes Sarpanch Showdown in Beed District

 India
4
Women's Quota Debate: Intentions Exposed as Amendment Bill Stalls

Women's Quota Debate: Intentions Exposed as Amendment Bill Stalls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026