'Bhooth Bangla' Haunts Box Office with Blockbuster Debut

'Bhooth Bangla', featuring Akshay Kumar, made a significant splash at the domestic box office with a Rs 21.60 crore collection on its opening day. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film premiered in theatres on Friday.

The movie boasts an impressive cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Cape of Good Films, and produced by Kumar alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 15 years, following past hits like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. 'Bhooth Bangla' continues to entertain audiences as Akshay Kumar eyes his upcoming project, 'Haiwaan', also directed by Priyadarshan.

(With inputs from agencies.)