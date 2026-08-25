Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passes away

Veteran director Kuku Kohli has passed away at the age of 77.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 22:06 IST
Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passes away
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran director Kuku Kohli has passed away at the age of 77. Kuku Kohli suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. His final rites will take place on Wednesday.

Kuku Kohli made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which emerged as a commercial success and also marked Ajay Devgn's debut. The film also starred Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. He later directed Suhaag in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Kuku Kohli's other directorial projects include Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which hit the theatres in 2004. (ANI)

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