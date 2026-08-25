Dinesh Lal Yadav backs establishing Film City in Bihar, says "children can learn film-related techniques..."

Calling it a dream for the people of Bihar, the actor noted that Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has approved the proposal to build a Film City along with a film institute in the state.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 22:53 IST
Dinesh Lal Yadav backs establishing Film City in Bihar, says "children can learn film-related techniques..."
Actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) has voiced his support for building a Film City in Bihar, stating that the state can gain an opportunity to gain a lot of fame in films. Speaking to the media, Dinesh Lal Yadav shared, "We have always wanted a Film City in Bihar. There should also be a Film Institute where children from Bihar, UP, Jharkhand, can learn film-related techniques, and after learning, make good films in the regional languages here. Our people from Bihar have earned a lot of fame in other fields, and similarly, the languages of Bihar should also gain a lot of fame in films."

Calling it a dream for the people of Bihar, the actor noted that Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has approved the proposal to build a Film City along with a film institute in the state. Notably, Nirahua is a part of the reality show, 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'.

Others on the show are Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratak Yadav. The series has introduced a first-of-its-kind 'follow reality' format with no tasks, eliminations, or manufactured drama. Instead, cameras became silent observers inside the everyday worlds of these icons, offering audiences an intimate and immersive look into the people behind the phenomenon, read a press note. (ANI)

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