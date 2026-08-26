Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Actor Rupert Grint is all set to return as the beloved Ronald Weasley after 15 years. The actor, who famously featured in all eight 'Harry Potter' films from 2001 to 2011, will join the cast of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' at Broadway's Lyric Theatre from February 2 to May 30, 2027. Grint will be seen as the adult Ron in the play, which follows the next generation of Hogwarts students.

"Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life. There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life, is truly exciting," he said in a statement, as quoted by Variety. Notably, Rupert Grint is not the first original Harry Potter star to have entered the play. Earlier, Tom Felton also joined in as an elder Draco Malfoy.

Speaking on the return of Rupert Grint in his famed role, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender described it as a "powerful bridge between the story audiences and the story of family, legacy, and the passage of time." "Rupert is not simply revisiting a role from his past. He is continuing a journey he began as a child and carrying it forward with all the life and experience he has gained since filming concluded, including a career that has taken him from film to television to acclaimed stage work on both Broadway and the West End. His return creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' carries forward," they said, as per Variety.

This comes at a time when the much-awaited 'Harry Potter' TV series has been in development. The series will air on HBO and stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Other cast members include Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. (ANI)