"You're never going anywhere...": Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra offer tributes to music legend Dolly Parton

Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 23:17 IST
"You're never going anywhere...": Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra offer tributes to music legend Dolly Parton
Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra remember music icon Dolly Parton (File photo/ANI/Instagram@dollyparton). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to music icon Dolly Parton, remembering her legacy and contribution to the industry. Kareena shared a series of posts on her Instagram story and remembered the legendary musician.

"My Girl. Love you forever You Diva," she wrote. In another story, Kareena added, "Ufff Queen things." Dedicating another post to Dolly Parton, the actor referred to her as the "Leader forever."

Priyanka Chopra also offered her tributes to Dolly Parton, further adding, "You're never going anywhere... forever with us... rest in peace #DollyParton." Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists around the world, as her music, philanthropy and unmistakable personality continue to shape her enduring legacy, according to E! News. Among them were stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Elton John, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carol Burnett and Kelly Clarkson, who remembered her contribution to the music industry.

Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Parton on a deluxe version of her hit "Please Please Please", remembered the country star as an "angel walking the earth". "I will cherish our laughter and conversations, and I will keep your wisdom, your playful outlook on life and perfect sense of humour in my pocket for the rainy days," Carpenter wrote. She added, "There will never be another you" and praised Parton's "once in a lifetime voice".

Beyonce, who covered Parton's "Jolene" on her album 'Cowboy Carter' and featured her on "Tyrant", called her "the barometer" and "the North Star". "You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself," Beyonce wrote, thanking Parton for her art, generosity, humour and entrepreneurship.

Taylor Swift remembered her as a woman of "true grace and true grit" and said her legacy would "be an everlasting one," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right," Swift said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one."

Swift described Parton as "the gift that kept on giving", saying she encouraged people to remain true to themselves while sharing her lessons about life with honesty and humour, as per the outlet. Parton had announced last September that she was postponing a set of Las Vegas concerts because of "some health challenges". She later cancelled her Las Vegas residency in May but continued to reassure fans about her health, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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