Milind Soman flags off Fortis Fit Gurugram half marathon, urges people to stay fit

The event brought together fitness enthusiasts from across the city

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 08:43 IST
Milind Soman flags off Fortis Fit Gurugram half marathon, urges people to stay fit
Milind Soman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-model and fitness icon Milind Soman on Sunday participated in the Fortis Fit Gurugram Run at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, where he spoke about the importance of fitness and encouraged people follow a healthy lifestyle. The event brought together fitness enthusiasts from across the city. Soman hoped the run will get more participation in the coming years.

Calling the event a “truly excellent initiative”, Soman said it gives people another reason to focus on their health and fitness. “We are here today for the ‘Fit Gurugram Run’ organized by Fortis Hospitals, a truly excellent initiative. We hope this event continues every year, with more and more people from Gurugram participate in it. It encourages everyone to become fitter and healthier,” he told ANI.

Soman also highlighted how awareness around fitness has grown among Indians over the years. He said events like the run can encourage people to “take their health seriously” and make changes to their lifestyle. “Over the past 10 to 20 years, we have seen Indians become increasingly aware of the need to be fit and healthy in their lives. And this event offers yet another opportunity to do just that. It urges people to take their health seriously; it is a fantastic chance to incorporate fitness into your life, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and lead a happy life,” he added.

The Fortis Fit Gurugram Half Marathon was flagged off by Anil Vinayak of Fortis Healthcare and Milind Soman at Cyber Hub. The event focused on health, fitness and an active lifestyle, with people from across Gurugram taking part in the run. (ANI)

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