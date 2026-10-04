"No law and order in Punjab": Delhi Minister Sirsa on Mad Sandhu murder

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the law and order situation in Punjab and said there is a “mafia” operating in the state.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 12:18 IST
"No law and order in Punjab": Delhi Minister Sirsa on Mad Sandhu murder
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday, with the incident once again raising questions over the law and order situation in the state. Sandhu was shot on Loharka Road and suffered two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but died during treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the law and order situation in Punjab and said there is a “mafia” operating in the state. “There is no law and order in Punjab. The law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia. In Punjab, you receive only one piece of information every day,” Sirsa told ANI.

“Otherwise, the police do not even register an FIR. If they are drug dealers, they are going around killing people. If they are mafia members, they are killing people. If there are gangsters, they are killing people. Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead and if even the Sarpanch of a village is not safe, and a former Sarpanch is not safe, then who is safe?” He further alleged that extortion gangs, mafia groups and the drug mafia were operating in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party, gangs involved in extortion, the mafia, and the drug mafia are operating in Punjab. There is also a school mafia operating, where even if you raise your voice against problems in schools, you will be thrown out of the party,” he added. Police have started an investigation into the killing. DCP PS Virk said the police have gathered some leads and are working to solve the case at the earliest.

Following statements from Sandhu’s family, police registered an FIR and started a preliminary investigation. The motive behind the killing and the identity of the attackers are yet to be established. Madhusudan Sandhu became a familiar presence on podcasts, speaking candidly about make-up, the film industry, and gender issues. His public presence, however, was often met with a barrage of homophobic abuse on social media. (ANI)

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