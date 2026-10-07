Shehzad Khan opens up about his two marriages with humour, says he is from "Aamir Khan School of Thought"

Veteran actor Shehzad Khan, known for his comic roles in films and television, recently spoke about his family, his parents’ marriage and his own personal life. During the conversation, the actor also jokingly compared his marital journey to that of Aamir Khan. In an interview with ANI, speaking about his parents, Shehzad shared details about his father, legendary Bollywood villain Ajit Khan's earlier marriages and his relationship with his mother.

“My mother was my father’s third wife. The first wife was Gwen aunty, who was an Anglo-Indian lady. Since they didn’t have children, they got divorced. The second wife…she went to London. It was a love marriage. And it was a love marriage with my mother as well. The one marriage that they had was arranged forcefully by my grandfather and grandmother because the first marriage had broken down. My father and my mother had an age gap of at least 25 years. He managed to impress her; however, he didn’t tell her that he was married and that he already had three children in Hyderabad," he said. When asked about his own married life, Shehzad answered with humour. Referring to having an ex-wife and his present wife, he jokingly said he was from the “Aamir Khan School of Thought” and still had “two options” left.

“I have two wives. Okay. I have an ex and a present. Okay. We are from Aamir Khan School of Thought…abhi bhi mere paas do option baaki hai.” Shehzad Khan married Rukaiyaa in 1991, and the couple has a son. He later married Humaira on October 19, 2008. They have a daughter and a younger son.

Shehzad, son of veteran actor Ajit, made his Bollywood debut with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He went on to play several comic and negative roles in Hindi films, but became widely known as Bhalla in the 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna. He also became popular among television viewers as Tiger in the children’s series Shaka Laka Boom Boom. His other films include Barsaat, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. (ANI)