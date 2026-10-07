“My father brought uncle Salim to Bombay, treated him like younger brother”: Shehzad Khan on Ajit Khan-Salim Khan bond

What happens when a personal bond between two families goes back decades, long before their names became synonymous with Bollywood? For actor Shehzad Khan, the answer lies in the close relationship his father, legendary actor Ajit Khan, shared with screenwriter Salim Khan. Speaking to ANI, Shehzad recalled how his father helped Salim Khan when he first came to Bombay to pursue a career in films. He said Ajit Khan not only brought Salim Khan to the city but also welcomed him into his home and treated him like a younger brother.

“My father was the person who brought Uncle Salim to Bombay. Yes, my father brought Uncle Salim to Bombay and kept him in his house, like a little brother,” Shehzad said. Remembering his father’s words from before his death, Shehzad said Ajit Khan had specifically asked him to turn to Salim Khan if he ever faced any difficulty in life. Recalling the advice, he said, “If you ever have any problem, then don’t go to anyone; go to Salim.”

Shehzad also spoke about the support Salim Khan extended to his father over the years, adding, “Salim Uncle also supported him a lot.” Ajit Khan, born Hamid Ali Khan, was known for his memorable villainous roles, while Salim Khan went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated screenwriters.

The actor also looked back at his own early years in Bollywood and recalled how his father reacted after watching him in films such as ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Shehzad, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988, said his father’s reaction to his comic role in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was far from what he expected. According to him, Ajit Khan felt that his son had turned the “serious image” he had built over years into “comedy.”

“My father said that whatever you have done, don’t do it again. In Andaz Apna Apna. He said, I have worked so hard for so many years and made a serious image of myself. You have made that into a complete comedy,” he recalled. Shehzad went on to play several comic and negative roles in Hindi films and became widely known for his portrayal of Bhalla in the 1994 cult comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. He also became popular among television viewers for playing Tiger in the children’s series ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’.

His other film credits include ‘Barsaat’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. (ANI)