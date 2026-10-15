"Happy...educate yourself": Ashoke Pandit reacts to Mumbai Police notice asking Imran Khan to leave India

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has expressed his views after Mumbai Police issued a notice asking Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, following his participation in a political protest in Mumbai. Last week, Imran, who reportedly holds a US passport, had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen. Reacting to Mumbai Police's notice to Imran, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Ashoke Pandit told ANI that he is “happy" about the decision, adding that those who are not citizens of the country should educate themselves about their rights before taking to the streets to protest.

"I am really very happy ...because when you don't have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country, you go all out to see to it that our country is defamed. So, it can be under certain instructions by people who are enemies of our country within and outside, across the borders. So, you came on the streets to fight for your rights without realising it, without being educated to know what rights you have. So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country," he expressed. On Saturday, Imran was detained by Mumbai Police while he was protesting.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

CJP activist Abhijit Dipke has also reacted. Backing Imran, Dipke on X wrote, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP ."

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions. Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest.

“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said. (ANI)