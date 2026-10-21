Salman Khan to miss next Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty to take over Bigg Boss 20 hosting duties

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman informed the housemates that he had requested Rohit Shetty to step in as the host for the upcoming weekend episode.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:49 IST
Salman Khan to miss next Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty to take over Bigg Boss 20 hosting duties
Rohit Shetty (L) Salman Khan (R) (Photo/ANI/instagram/@beingsalmankhan). Image Credit: ANI

Bigg Boss 20 fans will see a familiar face taking over the hosting duties this week, as filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to host Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan’s absence. The announcement came during the latest episode, when Salman told the contestants that he would be away due to prior commitments.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman informed the housemates that he had requested Rohit Shetty to step in as the host for the upcoming weekend episode. Explaining his absence, Salman said, “Ab main aapse milunga agle hafte nahi. Due to a prior commitment, I will not be here agle hafte. So maine request kiya hai Rohit Shetty se for him to come here and to be the host for next Weekend Ka Vaar. (I won’t be meeting you next week as I have a prior commitment and will be away. Therefore, I have requested Rohit Shetty to host the next Weekend Ka Vaar).”

“Joh bhi karna hai, to kar dijiye agar khatron se khelne ka shauk hai aap logon ko. So I will see you the week after next,” he added. This is not the first time Rohit Shetty has stepped in for Salman on Bigg Boss. The filmmaker has hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in earlier seasons as well. He also appeared during Bigg Boss 19 last year, when he interacted with contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

Meanwhile, the announcement has sparked interest among viewers, with fans waiting to see how Rohit handles the contestants and their ongoing rivalries. Social media discussions have also seen fans demand action against contestant Mahhi Vij. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Aman Gandhi being eliminated from the show. His exit left fellow contestants Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh in tears after Salman announced his name. (ANI)

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