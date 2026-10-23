James Bond casting nears decision as final screen tests begin

The hunt for the next 007 has reached a critical stage as final screen tests for Amazon MGM Studios' new James Bond movie are set to begin, with actors Callum Turner and Jack Lowden appearing in the mix.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:28 IST
James Bond casting nears decision as final screen tests begin
007 logo (Photo/Instagram/@007). Image Credit: ANI

The hunt for the next 007 has reached a critical stage as final screen tests for Amazon MGM Studios' new James Bond movie are set to begin, with actors Callum Turner and Jack Lowden appearing in the mix. According to Variety, the final round of screen-testing is scheduled to take place over the next week, beginning as early as Friday.

While the exact lineup of actors testing for the role remains unconfirmed by representatives, both Turner and Lowden have emerged as prominent contenders in the long-running casting process. Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the upcoming Bond film for Amazon MGM, with casting director Nina Gold managing the auditions.

Although an official timeline for naming the next James Bond has not yet been specified by the studio, an announcement is widely expected before the end of the year. Both actors have previously featured heavily in industry speculation. Speculation surrounding Jack Lowden intensified recently after his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman appeared to suggest that Lowden had made the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Lowden’s wife, Saoirse Ronan, downplayed the ongoing chatter, stating that it is "not really a subject that’s coming up in our house," as per Variety. British star Callum Turner was similarly spotlighted as a favourite earlier in the year. When questioned about the heavy rumours while promoting the arthouse film Rosebush Pruning at the Berlin Film Festival in February, Turner responded, "It’s very early for that question," adding, "I’m not going to comment on it." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026