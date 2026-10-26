Andy Cohen reveals why he will never compete on 'The Traitors'

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Television host and producer Andy Cohen has revealed that he would never participate as a contestant on Peacock’s reality competition series 'The Traitors,' admitting that he expects swift elimination if he ever entered the castle. Cohen, 58, who has hosted the reunion specials for the first four seasons of the US version of 'The Traitors' from 2023 to 2026, addressed the possibility during an interview at the opening night of the Broadway show Other Desert Cities at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

“No, I would get voted off immediately,” Cohen told People magazine. While Cohen serves as an executive producer for 'The Real Housewives' franchise, which has contributed more than a dozen stars to the cast of The Traitors across its first four seasons, including Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania, and Larsa Pippen, he has made it clear he has no plans to join them as a player.

The upcoming season 6 of 'The Traitors' is set to feature three additional stars from the franchise: Cynthia Bailey, Gizelle Bryant, and Bronwyn Newport. Meanwhile, other franchise stars have expressed active interest in the show, with The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank recently stating her desire to compete as a Traitor. (ANI)