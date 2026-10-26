Chris Brown given suspended prison sentence over 2023 London nightclub attack

Brown was then accused of twice hitting the victim with a tequila bottle to his head, while Akinlolu punched him. 

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 19:51 IST
Chris Brown given suspended prison sentence over 2023 London nightclub attack
Singer Chris Brown (Photo/Instagram@chrisbrownofficial). Image Credit: ANI

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been given a suspended prison sentence following a confrontation that he had in a London nightclub in 2023, reported Deadline. As per the report, the singer was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, after the incident. The Judge noted that Brown’s “repeated use of a glass bottle” to strike the defendant was “plainly dangerous” and risked “causing significantly more serious injury” than was ultimately sustained.

Before sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner warned Brown, “I take account of your employment and long-established career in music. Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone.” Meanwhile, Brown’s co-defendant, his vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, a rapper who performs under the name of Hoody Baby, was given a four-month sentence, also suspended for 12 months.

The duo pleaded guilty to affray earlier this year. In July, Southwark Crown Court heard that the pair attacked the victim, Abraham Diaw, at the Tape London nightclub in February 2023. Brown was then accused of twice hitting the victim with a tequila bottle to his head, while Akinlolu punched him.

Assault and grievous bodily harm charges, which the pair denied, were later dropped, as was a charge Brown faced of having an offensive weapon, Deadline added. For the hearing, Brown arrived at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday in a mask, glasses, and a cap. He attended the hearing, as did Russell Brand, whose trial also remained underway in a different courtroom. (ANI)

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