Rugby-Japan coach Joseph announces team for South Africa clash

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph has named the following team to face South Africa in their World Cup warm-up match in Kumagaya on Friday.

Japan: 15-Will Tupou, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13- Timothy Lafaele, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Kenki Fukuoka, 10-Yu Tamura, 9-Kaito Shigeno, 8-Amanaki Lelei Mafi, 7-Pieter Labushagne, 6-Michael Leitch (captain), 5-Uwe Helu, 4-Luke Thompson, 3-Jiwon Koo, 2-Atsushi Sakate, 1-Keita Inagaki Replacements: 16-Takuya Kitade, 17-Isileli Nakajima, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-James Moore, 20-Kazuki Tokunaga, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Ataata Moeakiola

