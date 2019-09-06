People News Roundup: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best-dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to "have my family." Minaj, 36, gave the news to her 20 million Twitter followers, although she had not previously said she was either pregnant or married.

Britain's Princess Charlotte, 4, starts school

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, started school on Thursday, joining her elder brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London. Four-year-old Charlotte, dressed in the school's uniform of navy blue with a red trim cardigan and blue skirt, held her mother's hand as she arrived at the school, accompanied also by her father and her brother.

Eleven more women accuse tenor Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct

Eleven more women have accused Spanish opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct, allegations that the leading tenor described on Thursday as "riddled with inconsistencies." The accusations, reported by the Associated Press and dating back three decades, follow similar claims published by the news wire in August by more than three dozen other singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by the singer.

