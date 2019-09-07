Madam Secretary Season 6 to have time jump, Prison Break’s Wentworth Miller hates President

This content contains Madam Secretary Season 6 spoilers, theories and speculations. We have also brought the latest updates on Barbara Hall-created American political drama television series. Read the spoilers at your own risk.

Before getting into the spoilers of Madam Secretary Season 6, let's notify you that Prison Break's famous actor, Wentworth Miller has joined the series in a recurring role Senator Mark Hanson. The imminent season is going to be different from its previous seasons. The viewers will be amazed to see a major time jump where Elizabeth Adams McCord aka Bess (Téa Leoni) has already become the President of the United States.

For the last couple of months, fans were severely expecting Wentworth Miller in Prison Break Season 6 as Michael Scofield. But the series is said to be under production. However, his returning-confirmation in Madam Secretary Season 6 is a big exciting news for his fans. Most importantly, he will be portrayed as a ruthless politician Mark Hanson who hates seeing Elizabeth Bess as the elected President of the United States. There is no confirmation but fans believe that he may be the new antagonist in the imminent season.

The premiere of Madam Secretary Season 6 will directly take the viewers to Elizabeth Bess, the former US Secretary of State, to mark her first 100 days in the Oval Office. The time jump in the 6th season will skip over her presidential campaign and election. Prison Break's famous actor's role as Mark Hanson will be the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Having a great influence on Captain Hill, he is such a person no one would like to mess with. He is expected to have a dirty politics with Elizabeth Bess, reveals Business Times China.

The upcoming Season 6 of Madam Secretary will also see Michael Patrick Thornton as Captain Evan Moore who can alter the shape of political drama television series. His character is an army veteran who served 3 deployments in Iraq with the second Battalion / 7th Cavalry. The upcoming season will be consisting of only 10 episodes. Fans are highly disappointed to know that Season 6 is going to be the final season of the series.

Don't miss the premiere of Madam Secretary Season 6 on October 6 on CBS.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 – Michael Scofield deserves peaceful life but struggle continues