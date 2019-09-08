'Bulbul' is Nepal's official entry for International Feature category Oscars

Nepal has selected "Bubul" as its International Feature category entry for the Oscars. The film, directed by debutant Binod Paudel, focuses on a woman who battles the odds as a truck driver in the country's capital, Kathmandu.

The movie features Swastima Khadka and Mukun Bhusal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film picked up multiple trophies at Nepal's National Awards, winning best director for Paudel and best actress for Khadka.

Nepal has till now scored only one nomination at the Oscars, with 1999's "Himalaya" directed by Eric Valli. It was country's first submission in the foreign-language category. The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held February 9, 2020.

