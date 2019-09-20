International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bob Odenkirk to lead thriller 'Nobody'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 20-09-2019 11:15 IST
Bob Odenkirk to lead thriller 'Nobody'

Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Bob Odenkirk is set to star in Universal Pictures' thriller "Nobody". Ilya Naishuller is directing the film from a script penned by "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad.

According to Variety, the story follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor -- a "nobody" . "But when on one night two thieves break into his home, Hutch's long-simmering anger is ignited and takes him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he tried to leave behind."

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing the project via their banner 87North. Odenkirk along with his production partner Marc Provissiero are also backing the film through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment banner. "Nobody" is slated for a August 14, 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019