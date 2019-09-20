Bob Odenkirk to lead thriller 'Nobody'

Actor Bob Odenkirk is set to star in Universal Pictures' thriller "Nobody". Ilya Naishuller is directing the film from a script penned by "John Wick" writer Derek Kolstad.

According to Variety, the story follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor -- a "nobody" . "But when on one night two thieves break into his home, Hutch's long-simmering anger is ignited and takes him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he tried to leave behind."

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing the project via their banner 87North. Odenkirk along with his production partner Marc Provissiero are also backing the film through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment banner. "Nobody" is slated for a August 14, 2020 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)