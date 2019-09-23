Jodie Comer scores maiden Emmy for 'Killing Eve'

Jodie Comer didn't invite her parents from Liverpool as she thought she wouldn't win a trophy for her performance in "Killing Eve" and the actor rightly apologized to them from the stage as she accepted her first Emmy. The actor, who plays the stylish assassin Villanelle on the BBC America drama, bagged the award for best actress in a drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she thanked the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge with an emotional "I love you". Comer also gave a shout-out to co-star and fellow nominee Sandra Oh and other actors nominated in the category.

"I cannot believe I'm in a category alongside these women, one of them who is my co-star, Sandra Oh. Sandra, safe to say... this has been a whirlwind. I'm lucky to have shared the whole experience with you." She also thanked director Damon Thomas for encouraging her to "take risks and above all, have fun".

"That is what Villanelle is about," she added. Comer apologized to her parents for not flying them down to the US for the ceremony.

"I didn't think this was gonna be my time. One, I'm sorry and two, I love you. I'm gonna bring it home," she addressed them from the stage. Also nominated in the category were Emilia Clarke ( "Game of Thrones" ), Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Robin Wright ("House of Cards").

