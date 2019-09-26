Heritage Xperiential Learning School to host TEDxYouth 2019

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading students of Heritage Xperiential Learning School are all set to organize the annual TEDxYouth event this year at their school campus in Gurugram. Speakers such as Indian films lyricist Raj Shekhar of Hichki and Tanu Weds Manu fame; Pranav Bakshi, India's first autistic model, Atul Wassan, Former Cricketer and now Cricket Commentator; Saajan Abrol, the Co-founder of Clothes Box Foundation; Dr. Pankaj Seth, Associate Professor at the National Brain Research Centre; Dr. Praveen Kumar (IPS), Secretary of the Telangana Residential Educational Society - who groomed Poorna the youngest girl to scale Mount Everest (Rahul Bose's character is based on him in the film POORNA); and Avantika Alva, the Founder of Adhyayan who has revolutionized the quality control of the Indian education system, would deliver talks at the TEDxYouth@HXLS on 28th September 2019, between 8:00AM to 4:00PM IST.

TEDxYouth@HXLS is a platform for those who are willing to unabashedly engage themselves in conversations that motivate them to think, feel and question. This year's theme "DECODE" has been handpicked to cater to the youth – the faces of change. The world around is a blend of equations and problems, an amalgamation of questions that need to be answered and situations that need to be understood. To appreciate the beauty of the world around us, we need to analyze the happenings that take place constantly. This idea was behind the conception of this year's theme.

This event, through its speakers, will pose as a prime opportunity to unpack stories and journeys, to decode the unfamiliarities that surround us. Each speaker will give the audience a glimpse of an alien concept or circumstance and decode the happenings that led to it to reveal what goes behind every little change. The aim is to explain answers behind the big questions that exist in the world.

Join the speakers as they fix together the pieces of the giant puzzle of our world and decode the gibberish that masks the true mysteries of our lives. The tickets for the event are available on Insider. Look out for more details on our social media handles Instagram (tedxyouth_hxls); Twitter (@TEDxYouthhxls1); Facebook (@tedxyouthhxls) or mail us at tedx@ggn.hxls.org.