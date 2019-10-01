People News Roundup: Justin Bieber-Baldwin marry for second time and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Britain's Prince Harry exchanged gifts with Malawi's president during his first official visit to the country on Sunday, where he also visited a college and was joined by his wife Meghan via video call. The Duke of Sussex had left the duchess and their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town, where on Saturday Meghan met with a group of female activists, to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Jerry Seinfeld defeats lawsuit claiming he stole 'Comedians in Cars'

Jerry Seinfeld has defeated a lawsuit claiming he stole the Netflix hit "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" from a former colleague who said he had pitched the idea for the show a decade before its debut. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Monday said Christian Charles took too long to sue, having waited six years to file his lawsuit after Seinfeld had in 2012 rejected his copyright claim. The statute of limitations was three years.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time

Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina. People magazine and E! News, citing sources close to the couple, said the pair exchanged vows in a religious ceremony attended by their parents and celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Usher and Baldwin's actor uncle Alec Baldwin.

